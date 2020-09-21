Watford midfielder attracting fresh transfer interest from European club

Italian side Fiorentina have registered their interest in signing Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre.

Deulofeu caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Hornets in the Premier League last season, but his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated into the Championship.

The winger made 30 appearances, whilst also chipping in with four goals and five assists for the club last term, as they dropped back into the second-tier of English football.

Deulofeu is yet to make a single appearance for Watford’s senior team in the 2020/21 season, which could drop a sizeable hint that his future lies elsewhere.

It has previously been reported that Deulofeu has emerged as a potential transfer target for Napoli, but there interest is yet to be furthered with a formal bid for his services.

Watford are currently sat ninth in the Championship table after their first two matches, as they target a swift return to the Premier League this term.

Watford return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on League Two side Newport County in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

It seems as though it’s going to be a matter of time before Deulofeu leaves the club.

The winger hasn’t been involved in Watford’s first-team matches this season in the Championship, and that surely drops a huge hint that his future lies elsewhere.

Fiorentina could be the ideal destination for Deulofeu as well, and the midfielder will be hoping that he can find regular game time at whichever club he signs for this summer.

Watford will be hoping that they can get as much as they can for a player that has the ability to be playing at a higher level than the Championship.