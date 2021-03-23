Watford? Middlesbrough? Reading? The potential paths for Kadeem Harris amid transfer speculation

The forthcoming summer transfer window will be a crucial one in the career of Sheffield Wednesday attacker Kadeem Harris who is looking likely to be heading for the exit door at Hillsborough.

Harris arrived at Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City aiming to try and prove a point and show that he could be a real asset in the Championship. The 27-year-old was a decent enough performer for the Owls last term chipping in with three goals and four assists in 43 league appearances. He also averaged 1.1 shots, 1.1 key passes and completed two successful dribbles a game (Sofascore).

However, this season has seen Harris’ form go off the boil somewhat as the Owls have struggled towards the bottom end of the Championship. The attacker has managed to provide just three assists and has yet to get off the mark in front of goal. While he is also now averaging just 0.7 shots, 0.8 key passes and 1.7 successful dribbles per game (Sofascore).

Given he is available on a free transfer in the summer, it is no surprise to see that he has started to attract the interest of a couple of different clubs despite his drop-off in form. It has been reported that all three of Watford, Middlesbrough and Reading are interested in making a potential move to sign him at the end of the campaign.

Watford might be on their way to promotion with them six points clear of third placed Swansea City and in a good run of form. Were they to be promoted it would be a surprise to see them move for Harris, with the attacker having limited experience in the top-flight from his time with Cardiff and also coming off the back of a down season in the second tier.

However, from a tactical flexibility point of view, Harris would allow them to maybe play a back five in the Premier League with him operating as a wing-back as he has done at times this term. Harris would likely struggle for game time on the wings with the Hornets having the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema who have been in fine form recently.

Although, a move to Watford might give him the chance to impress in the top-flight again, or be part of a side challenging for promotion next term assuming the Hornets do not achieve promotion.

Middlesbrough seems like a good fit form, with Neil Warnock his old manager from Cardiff at the helm and he will know how to get the best out of the attacker. Add in Boro are likely to be in need of wide options in the summer and it could mean plenty of chances for him to play at the Riverside. However, he was not always first choice under Warnock at the Bluebirds so he will have to consider that as well.

Out of the three clubs currently being linked with him, Middlesbrough does seem the most naturally suited place for him to go to at the moment. Although having said that you could see him doing a job for Reading and being an important member of their squad in the Championship next term if they do not manage to earn promotion.