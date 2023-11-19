Highlights Watford's recent struggles in the transfer market have hindered their ability to maintain success and led to their relegation.

The club's decision to hold onto Ismaila Sarr instead of selling him at his peak value was a mistake that resulted in a significant loss in potential transfer fee.

Watford must improve their recruitment strategy to rebuild and succeed under Valerien Ismael, while also learning from their previous mistakes.

It wasn’t that long ago when Watford were admired by many when it came to how they were operating as a football club.

Despite the constant jokes at how often they change managers, the Hornets were enjoying a hugely successful period in their history when they spent five years in the Premier League on the bounce from 2015.

As well as that, they reached the FA Cup final, and they appeared to have built a talented squad on a relatively modest budget.

The likes of Etienne Capoue, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure all featured that day at Wembley, and they were an example of Watford’s success in the market.

It wasn’t just incomings where the club excelled though, as they made a huge profit on Richarlison when he signed for Everton.

However, they haven’t been able to maintain that impressive work in the market, and many will point to poor signings as a key factor about why they were relegated.

Failure to bounce back at the first attempt meant sales were inevitable, with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr the two high-profile exits this summer as they continue to balance the books.

And, Sarr’s move to Marseille for around £15m was yet another reminder of Watford’s recent struggles in the market.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

Not long ago, this was a player that had been valued in the £40-50m bracket, and he was someone seen as having the potential to go and play at a high level.

Instead, Sarr remained at Vicarage Road, with the club keeping hold of the wide man for longer than they should have.

On one hand, you can appreciate Watford’s intent to keep hold of Sarr after their relegation. He was a key player, and many expected him to be able to inspire a promotion push.

But, the key figures at the club should be able to take a more sensible, long-term approach, which recognised the need to move Sarr on at his peak value.

You only have to look at Brighton for the clearest example of why selling your best players shouldn’t be the disaster it’s often portrayed to be. They record big sales, reinvest in the squad, and improve overall.

Watford chose to neglect key areas, and presume that their squad, that needed upgrading, would be able to bounce back because of individuals like Sarr and Pedro.

With Sarr, the decision was harder to understand as he had entered the final two years of his contract.

Realistically, he was not going to sign a new deal unless Watford won promotion. Even then, though, there was no guarantee.

Letting a player reach the final 12 months of his contract is a massive risk, as their value dwindles, and they can become distracted as they weigh up their next move, which is what happened with Sarr.

Ultimately, it meant a player Watford had wanted a £50m fee for in 2021, was leaving for £15m just 12 months later.

That sort of money isn’t going to fund a rebuild, and whilst the board had good intentions at heart, they should have been able to recognise the need to cash in at the right time.

It feels like Watford are embarking on a new era under Valerien Ismael, and recruitment needs to get better if they are to be successful.

The early signs are positive on that front, with several summer additions making an impact. To sustain and evolve in the years to come, the club will also need to show they can refresh the squad at the right time as well, learning their lesson from Sarr.