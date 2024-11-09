Watford centre-back Matt Pollock has taken to social media to celebrate his new contract and his side's win against Oxford United on Friday night.

Posting on X, Pollock sent a message to the supporters after what was a very productive Friday for him.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the defender had signed a new five-year contract at Vicarage Road to extend his stay there until the summer of 2029.

Not only does this deal guarantee him long-term financial security, but it also allows the Hornets to retain him for the foreseeable future and take a strong negotiating stance if teams come in with offers for him.

He didn't have too much time to celebrate this new deal though, with the Hertfordshire outfit facing Oxford on Friday night.

The U's away record hasn't been great this season, but they secured a 1-0 win against Hull City in midweek and have managed to adapt to life in the Championship fairly well.

They even had the opportunity to go into half-time 1-0 up, with some intelligent play from Peter Kioso allowing him to break into the box.

Unfortunately, he was unable to make the most of the opportunity in the end.

The Hornets were much brighter in the second 45, and it didn't take them too long to make the breakthrough, with Vakoun Bayo managing to squeeze the ball past Jamie Cumming at the second attempt.

That winner came in the 54th minute - and he had another golden opportunity to add to his tally - but his shot was driven straight at Cumming.

The U's had their own chances to score, with Hidde Ter Avest having an opportunity from close range and Mark Harris also having a golden opportunity to equalise for the visitors.

But it was the hosts that prevailed in the end - and Pollock would have been particularly delighted with the result after putting pen to paper on an extension.

His contributions and the Hornets' win have temporarily taken them up to 4th in the league table, ahead of Saturday afternoon's round of fixtures.

Championship table (3rd-5th) Team P GD Pts 3 Leeds United 14 13 26 4 Watford 15 1 25 5 Burnley 14 11 24 (This table is correct as of the morning of November 9th, 2024)

Mattie Pollock issues Watford message after double Friday boost

Pollock, who enjoyed the boost of a new deal and a win, couldn't resist taking to social media after such a successful day for him.

He posted on X: "What a win lads were class, really proud to have signed a new deal thanks for all the support 🐝💛"

Tom Cleverley will be pleased with Mattie Pollock for a couple of reasons

Cleverley will be pleased that Pollock has shown commitment to him and the club by putting pen to paper on a new deal.

He's clearly committed to the project, considering he has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Cleverley will also be pleased that Pollock was able to reward the faith placed in him by keeping a clean sheet alongside Ryan Porteous and James Morris.

And the Hornets' boss will be relieved that Pollock didn't seriously injure himself when he landed awkwardly after an aerial battle with Dane Scarlett.

If he can stay fit and continue to impress, that can only be a good thing for the Hertfordshire outfit.