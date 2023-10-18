Watford's new era under Valerien Ismael isn't exactly going to plan in the first few months of the Frenchman's job as head coach.

Tipped to be one of the favourites to be promoted from the Championship at the first time of asking once more in 2022-23, the Hornets failed to even make the play-offs, and true to GIno Pozzo's form they went through three different managers in the form of Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder.

Pozzo went in a different direction though when last season came to a close as he decided to bring Ismael back to England following previous spells with Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion.

With star players Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro sold over the summer, Ismael had it tough in the transfer window, especially with not as much funds to play with as he may have liked, and just four new permanent additions were made over the summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

So far though, Watford are struggling and after 11 Championship matches, the Hertfordshire outfit find themselves in 20th position, just two points above the drop zone with only 10 of those on the board.

Despite the poor start to the season, it was a surprise to see Ismael rewarded with a new contract recently, and it is clear to see that the Frencmah has pretty much complete control over all aspects of the first-team at Watford - that includes transfers after the services of technical director Ben Manga were recently no longer required.

And Ismael's influence saw him turn down the opportunity for Watford to re-unite with one of their former Premier League players who could have perhaps added something in attack in the form of Emmanuel Dennis.

What has Valerien Ismael said on Emmanuel Dennis' potential return to Watford?

Just a few months after selling the Nigerian forward to Nottingham Forest last year, it was revealed by The Sun that the Tricky Trees were trying to do a deal to send Dennis back to Vicarage Road as he could not play for another club in Europe due to appearing for two teams already in that season.

A deal never happened though and Dennis went on to play a part in Steve Cooper's squad for the rest of the Premier League season - he found himself out of favour however going into 2023-24.

Dennis eventually signed for Istanbul Basaksehir of the Turkish Super Lig last month on loan, but there was the opportunity for a return to Vicarage Road on the table - that however was turned down by Ismael.

“His name came on my desk, but I said no. Simple as that,” Ismael told the Watford Observer bluntly about the possibility of re-signing the 25-year-old over the summer.

Ismael instead bolstered his attacking unit with the additions of Rhys Healey and Mileta Rajovic, and whilst the latter has already scored three times, neither forward has really properly hit the ground running so far in Watford colours.

Would Emmanuel Dennis have been a good signing for Watford this summer?

It's hard to say that Dennis wouldn't have been a good signing for Watford considering he scored 10 goals for them in the Premier League two seasons ago.

He hasn't had much luck at Forest and their mass turnover of players did not work in his favour, but Dennis has already proven that he can score goals if given the opportunities.

Perhaps Ismael thought though that Dennis would either break the wage structure or the Nigerian would not have fit into what he was trying to build at Vicarage Road, but you cannot deny that he would have been a source of goals and Watford could've been better for his return.