Watford manager Slaven Bilic singles out Coventry City player for praise

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that Viktor Gyokeres ‘gave his two centre-backs a game’ after Coventry City ran out 1-0 winners at Vicarage Road.

Gyokeres scored what proved to be the winner against the Hornets and despite this, Bilic was impressed with how William Troost-Ekong and Francisco Sierralta performed against the Sweden International.

Speaking to the media after the game, Bilic said: “To be fair they have a very strong striker who is a real handful of a player who cannot only keep the ball and hold the ball, but also he can hurt you when he runs into the channels.

“It’s very hard to defend against him but I thought our two centre-backs Troost-Ekong and Sierralta had a really good game. He’s a very good player, to be fair!

Gyokeres scored his sixth goal of the season as his goal proved to be another winner for the Sky Blues after a summer of speculation linking him with a move away failed to materialise.

His form so far this season will certainly pique the interest of several clubs, with Bilic suggesting he could play at a higher level.

“Can he play at a higher level? This is a very high level and a lot of players here can play at the highest level and he’s definitely one of them.”

Coventry moved up to 15th with this win while Watford dropped out of the top six and are currently 7th.

The Verdict

Gyokeres has developed a habit of being the matchwinner for Coventry once again in this game but his all round ability should be lauded.

He’s perhaps not the most gifted finisher in the division but his ability to make runs of defenders, or create chances for himself are incredibly impressive.

There will no doubt be more speculation come January surrounding Gyokeres’ future but while Coventry still have him, he will continue to be the major difference in games.