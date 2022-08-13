Watford manager Rob Edwards issues verdict on new arrival and potential departure

Watford boss Rob Edwards has voiced his delight at being able to bring in Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis with the forward completing his move to Vicarage Road.

Davis was present at the game against Burnley on Friday night prior to confirmation of his season-long loan move from Aston Villa with Edwards describing the move as “imminent” following their 1-0 win.

It does however mean that fellow forward Emmanuel Dennis is likely to move to Nottingham Forest after the East Midlands side had a bid accepted for the 24-year-old.

With the move now confirmed, bringing in Davis will certainly soften the blow with Edwards being delighted with the move, telling the Watford Observer: “I’m delighted with that. I think he’s an excellent player and I’m delighted to get him in.”

With regards to Dennis, it’s a move that is likely to happen, with Edwards also confirming this: “Things may have been happening while the game’s been going on as well, I don’t know. But I think it’s getting there.”

It’s a shame that Dennis is on the verge of leaving but replacing him with someone like Keinan Davis is a shrewd move with the Villa loanee scoring five goals in 15 games, helping Forest to promotion to the playoffs last season.

The Verdict

The move to bring Davis into the side is shrewd as he displayed exactly what he’s capable of last season with Nottingham Forest.

He’s a handful for defenders, while also being effective with the ball at his feet. A trait not many number 9’s possess and is almost like for like with Dennis.

That being said, he will need time to adjust and hasn’t played too many games either so he will take time to get up to speed with Watford but once he is, he will be hard to stop as his loan spell last season showed.

He became a key component for Nottingham Forest and his ability to bring others into play will mean he will allow Joao Pedro to thrive.