Watford man should favour Italian giants over Premier League move and here is why: Opinion

AC Milan are interested in Watford forward Joao Pedro ahead of the summer transfer window, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brazilian has not been as impactful as he would have liked this season in the Championship due to injury, and that has dented the Hornets’ bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With Pedro tied down at Vicarage Road on a deal until the summer of 2028, the plan was for Watford to win promotion this season, keep the 21-year-old for one more season in aiming to stabilise in the top-flight before selling him on in the summer of 2024 with four years remaining on his contract.

However, as things stand, even with Chris Wilder arriving at the helm this week, it looks unlikely that the Hornets will be able to offer top-flight football to the forward next season which will likely result in an exit.

A move to Newcastle United appeared very close in the summer and Premier League clubs will be waiting in the wings if Watford do not win promotion this season, but AC Milan provide a unique opportunity that could be better for the 21-year-old’s development.

Pedro would enter a more high-profile club and dressing room at Milan than if he was to sign for a Premier League club outside of the big six, which seems the more likely option.

Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are approaching the end of their contracts at the club this summer and at 36 and 41 respectively, the duo may not be present in Stefano Pioli’s attacking contingent next term.

There is also a chance that Rafael Leao moves on while Divock Origi is unlikely to become first choice.

That situation would open the door for Pedro to realistically battle for a starting berth in Serie A and in European competition, which may not be on offer to him in England.

There would be an adaptation period with Pedro playing in a different league and environment but the culture and stature of the club could bring more out of the Brazilian.

The brutal reality is that this would probably have to be a personal choice with mid table Premier League clubs able to spend more in the transfer market than a club the size of AC Milan at the moment, which could mean that the Hornets recoup a smaller fee for his services.

However, from a development point of view, Pedro and his representatives should favour the opportunity for him to spearhead Milan’s attacking contingent in years to come.