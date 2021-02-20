Watford man makes admission about his position at Vicarage Road in wake of January interest

Watford defender Kiko Femenia says he is as happy at the club as he has ever been, after turning down the chance to move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Femenia was linked with a departure from Vicarage Road last month, when La Liga trio Granada, Villarreal and Real Vallodolid all made enquiries about the full-back’s availability.

However, the 30-year-old instead elected to stay at Watford in an attempt to help them win promotion back to the Premier League this season, and it seems as though he has no regrets about that decision.

Speaking about his time with the Hornets, Femenia was quoted by The Watford Observer as saying: “Ever since I signed for Watford this is the best time in my career.

“I am really happy to be here. I try to train as best as I can on a daily basis and do the best I can. My form is not only down to me: it’s down to the team as we are playing very good football.”

Indeed, it seems Femenia’s off-field situation is also helping him to remain happy at Watford right now, as he added: “My family is very important to me and also helped me a lot. It’s great to have my two daughters over here with me now.

“Having a settled family situation helps on the pitch because it gives you the serenity in your mind to play well.”

Since joining Watford from Alaves in his native Spain back in the summer of 2017, Femenia has made a total of 111 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice.

As things stand, Femenia’s current deal at Vicarage Road is set to expire at the end of this season.

The Verdict

I think this is really good to see from Femenia.

You imagine there are plenty of players in his position that would have jumped at the chance to return to their home country to play top-flight had they been given the opportunity.

The fact that he stayed at Vicarage Road therefore shows the commitment that he has to the club, something exemplified by these comments here.

Indeed, when you consider his contributions this season, you feel that is something Watford themselves will be delighted with, particularly if he can now help the club to push on and secure promotion over the next few months.