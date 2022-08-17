Watford man finalises transfer swoop to top-flight outfit

Watford have confirmed that Domingos Quina has joined La Liga side Elche on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined the Hornets four years ago but he has failed to establish himself as a regular in that period, with most of his football since coming from various different loan spells, including with Barnsley in the previous campaign.

And, another switch has now been announced, as the Championship side revealed that Quina has completed a move to link up with Elche.

That will give the attacking midfielder the chance to play in the Spanish top-flight for the second time in his career, after he previously had a spell with Granada in the 2020/21 season.

For Watford, that will free up space in the squad for Rob Edwards, who only selected Quina in his matchday squad for one game so far, where he was an unused substitute.

The Portugal U21 international will still have a year left on his contract at Vicarage Road when his time with Elche comes to an end next year.

The verdict

This seems like a smart decision as the reality is that Quina was not going to get game time under Edwards as there is a lot of quality ahead of him in the pecking order.

So, given his age, Quina is right to push for a move and he is now getting a fantastic opportunity against a side who play at a very good level.

It’s now down to the player to take this chance, and it will be interesting to see how he does before returning to Watford.

