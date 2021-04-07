Watford man emerges as subject of European transfer interest

Trabzonspor are interested in a move to sign Watford defender Kiko Femenia in the summer, a report from Turkish outlet Karadeniz Gazete has claimed.

Femenia’s contract at Watford is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could be a free agent this summer, if no deal is agreed before that point.

Now however, it seems as though Femenia may not be short of opportunities elsewhere, if he does leave Vicarage Road in the next few months.

According to this latest report, scouts from Trabzonspor are taking an interest in Femenia, as they look to improve the club’s options in the right-back position.

It is thought that they have now recommended Femenia to Trabzonspor’s coach, Abdullah Avci, and if he approves the deal, then the club will step up their contact with the 30-year-old and his agent.

Since joining Watford from Alaves in his native Spain in the summer of 2017, Femenia has made a total of 120 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, scoring twice.

The Verdict

You would imagine this might spark something of a reaction from Watford.

Femenia has featured regularly for the club this season, playing an important role in their push for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, you feel the Hornets are unlikely to want to lose the full-back any time soon, so these reports of interest could pressure them to secure a new deal for Femenia.

Given that could give him another chance to play in the top-flight of English football – since Watford look well set to claim an automatic promotion spot – you do feel as though Femenia himself may be willing to put pen to paper on a deal such as that at Vicarage Road.