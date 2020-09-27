Watford man closing in on transfer to European outfit

Watford striker Luis Suarez is in advanced talks with Granda and a move could be finalised by the end of the day.

The Colombian is very highly-rated and he has a great reputation in Spain having starred for Zaragoza in La Liga 2 last season, where Suarez scored 19 goals in 38 games.

However, since returning to the Hornets this summer, Suarez is yet to feature, with the club having an array of options in the final third. Joao Pedro has been a revelation in recent weeks, with the likes of Glenn Murray, Stipe Perica, Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney just some of the players available to Vladimir Ivic.

Therefore, Suarez hasn’t featured and a move has been in the pipeline for some time and it could be made official later today.

That’s after Spanish media outlet AS revealed that an initial loan move has all been agreed and it’s a transfer that the player has been pushing for.

Suarez had been linked with a move to Marseille earlier in the window but he will now join the La Liga side, who are also competing in the Europa League this season.

The verdict

Watford have had several talented players out on loan in the past few years and it’s a shame for the fans that they won’t get to see Suarez play at Vicarage Road.

But, the reality is that they are well-stocked for options up top and this seems like a transfer that suits all parties, with the player keen on the move as well.

So, it’s about getting a good deal for the club and more departures will be expected before the deadline as Ivic is working with a huge squad right now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.