Watford man closing in on transfer move to top-flight European outfit

Watford’s Moussa Sissoko is set for a return to France after it was claimed he would join Nantes in a €2m deal.

The 32-year-old arrived at Vicarage Road from Spurs last summer and featured regularly as the Hornets were relegated from the top-flight. Whilst it was disappointing campaign overall, Sissoko was one of a few players to emerge with any credit as he generally did well.

Those performances, combined with his wages, meant a summer switch always seemed likely and it appears a move is close, as Ouest France revealed that the midfielder is poised to join Nantes.

They state a fee of around €2m will get the deal done, with Sissoko getting the chance to link up with the Ligue 1 outfit ahead of the new campaign.

As well as offering top-flight football, Nantes are also in Europe after they won the cup last season, which will see them go straight into the Europa League group stage.

Sissoko could be one of several experienced players that Rob Edwards loses ahead of the season which starts next month.

The verdict

In truth, a move for Sissoko has always seemed likely as he is still playing well so wouldn’t have wanted to drop to the Championship.

Financially, it also makes sense for Watford to allow the French international to go as he is sure to be one of the top earners considering his pedigree and he came from Spurs.

So, this will free up some space and funds to allow Edwards to bring in his own players over the coming weeks.

