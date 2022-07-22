Watford man attracting transfer interest from Scottish outfit

Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg is attracting interest from St Johnstone, according to The Scottish Sun.

It is understood that the Scottish Premiership outfit are weighing up a potential swoop for Dahlberg as they aim to strengthen their options in this particular position.

St Johnstone are currently on the lookout for a new shot-stopper following Zander Clark’s departure.

Clark opted to call time on his spell at McDiarmid Park following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dahlberg has failed to make a senior appearance for Watford since joining the club in 2018.

Loaned out by the Hornets on two separate occasions last season, the keeper went on to play a combined total of 24 games in League One for Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham.

The 23-year-old is likely to fall further down the pecking order at Vicarage Road following Watford’s decision to sign Ben Hamer earlier this week.

Hamer will provide competition next season for Daniel Bachmann and Maduka Okoye who will both be aiming to feature regularly for Watford in the Championship.

As well as securing the services of Hamer this summer, Hornets head coach Rob Edwards has bolstered his attacking options by signing Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether St Johnstone decide to step up their pursuit of Dahlberg by submitting an offer for him in the coming weeks.

When you consider that the keeper is unlikely to feature in the second-tier for Watford in the upcoming campaign due to the presence of Hamer, Okoye and Bachmann, he may find it beneficial to seek an exit from Vicarage Road.

By playing week-in, week-out for St Johnstone, Dahlberg could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development.

As for Watford, they could go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the absence of Dahlberg if they nail their transfer recruitment between now and the end of the window.