Highlights Premier League clubs are scouting Watford winger Yaser Asprilla ahead of the January transfer window.

Asprilla scored for the Hornets against Ipswich on Tuesday, in front of scouts from top-flight clubs.

The winger's current contract with Watford is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Watford winger Yaser Asprilla is attracting some significant interest ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who says that Premier League clubs have been scouting the 20-year-old.

Asprilla starting to make an impact for Watford

The Hornets signed Asprilla from Envigado in his native Colombia back in the 2022 January transfer window, and he has since become a regular feature for the club.

In total, the winger has made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring five goals and providing four assists in that time.

Yaser Asprilla Watford record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 20 4 2 2022/23 39 1 2 As of 13th December 2023

That includes a goal on Tuesday night, in his side's 2-1 defeat to automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town at Vicarage Road, capitalising on an error from opposition goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky to open the scoring 12 minutes into that match.

Now it seems as though that latest contribution from Asprilla for Valerien Ismael's side, may not have gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Premier League clubs now scouting Asprilla

According to this latest update, Asprilla is continuing to attract interest with the form he is currently producing for Watford.

Indeed, it is thought that scouts from Premier League clubs were in attendance at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, to monitor the performance of the 20-year-old.

With Asprilla having scored and impressed in that clash with the Tractor Boys, there may well now be things to think about for some of those who were watching him.

As things stand, there are still just over two-and-a-half years remaining on the winger's current contract with Watford.

That therefore, means that his future at Vicarage Road is secure until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Consequently, the Hornets will be in a strong position to negotiate and respond to any offer that might come in for the 20-year-old, once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

Watford still in play-off contention

Despite the disappointment of that defeat to Ipswich on Tuesday night, Watford are still in the mix for a play-off place as things stand.

The Hornets have taken 28 points from their 21 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit 11th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Ismael's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

Asprilla a sensible target for Premier League club

You can certainly understand why clubs from the top-flight of English football may well be starting to take an interest in Asprilla.

The winger has certainly stepped up his output for Watford during the current campaign, suggesting he could soon be ready to make the step-up to the next level.

As a result, it could be smart to make a move for him now, since he could become harder to obtain as he becomes more valuable further down the line.

Indeed, given he still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, Asprilla also has the potential to be a long-term asset as he improves with experience, so the Watford man looks to be well worth pursuing for these interested clubs.