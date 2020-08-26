Watford make significant off-field appointment

Watford have confirmed on their official channels that Cristiano Giaretta is the club’s new sporting director and he’ll be tasked with helping identify players to help get the Hornets back into the Premier League.

The men from Vicarage Road are back in the second tier after a decent spell away in the top flight and they’ll be looking to bounce back quickly.

They are bound to lose some stars this summer transfer window, though, and the plan will be for them to use the money they get from those sales wisely and reinvest back into the squad.

In terms of Giaretta, then, it’ll be his job to help lead that with him, in the past, discovering Bruno Fernandes for Italian side Novara when he was knocking about in Boavista’s youth side.

Some more gems like that would go down a treat, then, but it remains to be seen what he can do.

The Verdict

It seems a positive step for Watford and it is clear that Giaretta has some decent pedigree when it comes to lining up players and predicting their potential.

Fernandes has obviously become a top star for Manchester United and a few arrivals like that this summer, potential-wise, would really help Watford along.