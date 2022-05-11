Watford make Rob Edwards contract claim after Forest Green Rovers exit

Watford have seemingly dismissed claims they did anything wrong when approaching Rob Edwards to take over as their new head coach.

The Hornets confirmed that Edwards would take over as head coach from Roy Hodgson after the conclusion of the current 2021/22 season.

Watford Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new Head Coach, effective after the conclusion of the current 2021/22 season.#WatfordFC — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, Forest Green Rovers had claimed Watford’s ‘behaviour’ in approaching Edwards was the sort of thing that “gives football a bad name”.

Their club statement read: “We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less. But in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

“We thank Rob for all his work at FGR – forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well.”

24 Watford quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 1. Which was Watford's last season in the Championship? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21

In confirming Edwards’ appointment though, Watford claimed the following: “Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today.”

The Verdict

Today has been a crazy day in terms of the Rob Edwards news.

We got word yesterday that Edwards was in discussions over the role, and just over 24 hours later, he has been confirmed as head coach.

In between, there have been some harsh words from Forest Green Rovers and their chairman Dale Vince over Watford’s actions, and their statement is clearly trying to address those.

Appointing the 39-year-old certainly represents a change of approach from the Hertfordshire club.

Only time will tell if Edwards is given the time to deliver on his potential there.