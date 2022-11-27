Watford make plans for talented youngster as Premier League interest revealed

Watford are reportedly planning to open talks with winger Adrian Blake with his contract due to expire this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Watford are hurrying a deal together to sign Blake up to a new deal with Premier League clubs circling around the youngster with his deal expiring at the end of this season.

Blake has been in fine form for the under 21s and scored a hattrick recently in the PL Cup, which is prompting the Hornets to get their talented youngster signed up to a new deal.

Taking to Twitter to break the news, Romano tweeted: “Watford are planning to open talks on new contract with the talented winger Adrian Blake. He scored an hattrick for U21s in PL Cup yesterday, Watford are planning to promote him to first team. Blake’s out of contract in the summer and PL clubs are monitoring him.”

The 17-year-old joined Watford as a seven year in 2013 and has risen through the ranks at the club and is reportedly on the fringes of the first team.

He was on the bench alongside fellow youngsters Jack Grieves and Tiago Cukur in Watford’s Premier League game against Everton last season but has so far failed to make an appearance for the first team this season.

With clubs potentially circling round the youngster, it’s a race against time for Slaven Bilic’s side to get Blake tied down to a new deal.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Watford players?

1 of 25 What is Joao Pedro's shirt number? 10 9 8 12

The Verdict

It’s staggering to think why the club have yet to tie down the youngster to a longer term deal. He’s clearly a talented kid and with clubs now looking at him, his head may well be turned.

The turnover in managers at the club won’t help progression either, making it harder for senior players to make an impression, let alone youngsters on the fringes.

It will be an interesting story to follow over the next few weeks and whether Blake appears in more first team squads as a bid to keep hold of him.