Watford make decision on future of Ismaila Sarr as Manchester United lurk

Watford won’t stop Ismaila Sarr from signing for Manchester United, according to Manchester Evening News.

Sarr’s future at Vicarage Road has remained uncertain throughout the summer and reports on deadline-day suggested that United made a season-long loan offer with an option to buy £25million, although the Hornets were more interested in a permanent deal and therefore rejected it.

However, Watford still want to cash in on the 22-year-old before next Friday’s EFL extended deadline and would be open to the idea of Sarr moving to Old Trafford if the Red Devils can meet their asking-price of £45million.

Sarr signed for Watford last summer and made a huge impression at Vicarage Road, scoring six goals in 30 appearances – including a brace which helped end Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League start back in February – although his form couldn’t prevent the Hornet’s from avoiding relegation.

The former Rennes man has started both of Watford’s previous two Championship matches against Luton Town and Reading, although it appears increasingly likely that he won’t be here by the time Vladimir Ivic’s men travel to Derby County on Saturday week.

The Verdict

Once a price can be agreed here, this transfer should happen as long as both parties play ball.

Players have previously gone on strike in order to force a move, but Sarr has shown his true professionalism, so you’d imagine that Watford will return the favour and not stand in the way of a move.

However, Watford will want the deal completed way before next Friday’s deadline in order to give themselves the best chance to reinvest the money properly.