Watford make big decision on future of Premier League linked player

Watford are have told defender Cameron Dawson that he can leave the club this summer, a report from Hertfordshire Live has claimed.

Dawson only joined the Hornets from West Brom last summer, and made 29 league appearances during his debut campaign at Vicarage Road, but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Despite that, top-flight duo West Ham and Fulham are both said to be interested in a move for the 30-year-old this summer, and it seems as though there hopes of completing a deal for the centre back may just have been given a boost.

According to this latest update, Dawson has been told that he can leave Watford in the current transfer window, having seemingly fallen down the pecking order under new manager Vladimir Ivic.

The defender has yet to feature for Watford in the Championship this season, with the Hornets picking up seven points from four games to sit seventh in the early standings in his absence.

As things sand, there are still three years remaining on Dawson’s contract with Watford, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season, meaning they are still in a strong position to negotiate any offer that come in for the player.

The Verdict

This is probably a sensible decision for Watford to make in some ways.

With Dawson seemingly dropping the pecking order under Ivic, it doesn’t seem as though he will be too big a loss to them from a footballing perspective if he does leave.

As a result, the club should now be able to offer him up, knowing that the interest in him is strong, and that with the international window now closed, Premier League clubs that have money available will have to spend on Championship to cover positions they need to strengthen in.

This therefore could earn Watford a decent fee for a player they seem to feel they do not need, which can then be reinvested to strengthen the club in other areas on or off the pitch.