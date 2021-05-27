Watford locked in transfer tussle with Swansea City to potential arrival of 14-goal forward

Watford are believed to be rivalling Swansea to the potential signing of FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

Kaba has caught the eye with some impressive performances in this year’s campaign for the Danish side, with the forward netting 14 goals in 42 appearances for them.

The 25-year-old is contracted with FC Midtjylland until the summer of 2024, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll see out his current deal with the Danish side, amid interested from English clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

A move to Vicarage Road could tempt Kaba as well, with the Hornets preparing for life back in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship under the management of Xisco Munoz this term.

Whereas Swansea City are set to take on Brentford in the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley this weekend, as they look to make a timely return to the top-flight ahead of next year’s campaign.

It’s likely that both teams will be looking to add much-needed depth to their squads ahead of the 2021/22 season, and Kaba will be facing a tough decision on which team to pursue a move to in the future.

The Verdict:

There’s always an element of risk with a signing like this.

Kaba has shown that he can score goals on a regular basis whilst with FC Midtjylland this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

But with a player that has no experience of the physical demands of English football, there’s always going to be a slight concern that he might not adjust well to life in the Premier League.

That’s not to say that’ll be the case with Kaba though, and it could turn out to be a smart bit of business if he can hit the ground running with the club that he opts to sign for ahead of the new league campaign.