Watford linked with swoop for 22-year-old ahead of summer transfer window

Watford could make a move for Kane Wilson this summer, according to a report from Watford Observer.

It is understood that Hornets head coach Rob Edwards is a big admirer of Wilson who he worked alongside during his time in charge of Forest Green Rovers.

If Edwards opts to raid his former club this summer, he could have his sights set on a move for the 22-year-old defender.

Wilson helped Forest Green win the League Two title last season by producing a host of impressive performances in his wing-back position.

In the 45 league games that he participated in, Wilson scored three goals and provided an impressive total of 14 assists for his team-mates.

As a result of his eye-catching displays, the defender was named in the official League Two Team of the Season in April.

Wilson’s current contract at Forest Green is set to expire this month and thus he will become a free-agent if an agreement cannot be reached over a new deal.

However, due to the fact that he is under the age of 24, any potential suitor would have to pay a compensation fee for him.

If a figure cannot be agreed, a tribunal will determine how much a team will have to pay Forest Green for Wilson.

The Verdict

If Wilson is indeed on Watford’s radar, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Championship outfit try to bolster their options at right-back by making a move for him in the coming weeks.

Having developed a rapport with Edwards at Forest Green, the defender could potentially take his game to new heights by adapting to life in the second-tier.

Whereas it may take Wilson a few games to get up to speed in the second-tier due to the fact that he has never played at this level before during his career, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for the Hornets.

Wilson’s arrival may also force the likes of Kiko Femenia and Jeremy Ngakia to step up to the mark which in turn may have a positive impact on Watford’s fortunes next season.