Watford linked with multi-million pound transfer move for exciting Brazilian talent

Watford have made a multi-million pound offer to sign Fluminense attacker Matheus Martins, it has been claimed.

As per a report in Brazil, via Marcello Neves, the Hornets have bid for the 19-year-old, with a fee in the region of 8-9 million euros mentioned.

The Hornets have previously done business with the Brazilian club, signing Richarlison from them back in 2017, and current player Joao Pedro back in 2018, although he didn’t head to Vicarage Road until 2020.

As per WyScout, Matheus Martins is an attacking player that has played anywhere across a front three during his career – on the left, on the right, and centrally.

At 19-years-old, the former Brazilian under-16 international has made 37 senior appearances, scoring seven times and providing two assists in those matches.

Although that is not the greatest sample size, it is worth noting that the Hornets snapped up Joao Pedro from Fluminense before he had even made a senior appearance for the club.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Watford players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 RICHARLISON IS CURRENTLY AN EVERTON PLAYER TRUE FALSE

Matheus Martins has previously been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Ajax, Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one, and one that will potentially get Watford fans excited.

As we can see with the names mentioned above, the previous times that the Hornets have done this sort of deal with Fluminense it has worked out well for the club, and everyone associated with the club will be hoping that is the case again.

The Hornets will certainly be in the market for attacking options given that Emmanuel Dennis is set to depart for Nottingham Forest, and that there is ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Ismaila Sarr.

Whether or not Martins is the answer remains to be seen, but it is always exciting to see a young South American talent potentially heading for the Championship.

It will be interesting to see if the links mentioned above come to fruition this summer.