It would be fair to say that Chris Wilder's arrival at Watford has not quite had the desired effect.

Indeed, arriving with 10 matches to go, it was hoped that the experienced coach could get the Hornets into the top six come the end of the campaign.

However, so far, he has won just one of his six games in charge, drawing two and losing the other three.

Whilst many do not blame Wilder directly for this, it has highlighted the need for a big reset at the club in terms of culture and the playing squad.

Which manager have Watford been linked with?

Of course, with Wilder only joining the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season, the club will also be looking for a permanent manager come the summer.

Today, in the European media, the club have been linked with a fresh name - Francesco Farioli.

Indeed, as per Foot Mercato, Watford are 'on the lookout' for the Italian, who is also currently being linked with a move to Portuguese club Braga.

It sounds, though, as if Watford could be looking to hijack this deal.

Who is Francesco Farioli?

Francesco Fariolio is a very young head coach, who was most recently in charge of Turkish club Alanyaspor between December 2021 and February 2023.

Indeed, he is just 34-years-old and, unlike many who have become managers in professional football, he does not appear to have had a professional career himself.

Instead, his career began as a goalkeeping coach in 2009, and he has since worked his way through the ranks.

In 2020/21, he then became an assistant at Alanyaspor - where he now manages - but before turning full-time boss there, he did have a brief spell in charge of Fatih Karagumruk - another Turkish side.

Previously, Farioli also worked on the coaching staff of current Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi when he was in charge at Benevento and Sassuolo.

Would Francesco Farioli be a good appointment for Watford?

It's hard to say for sure at this stage whether any head coach could be a success at Watford.

The club need to undergo cultural changes, as recently pointed out by Chris Wilder, and unless they do that, it does feel as though success on the pitch is going to be more difficult to come by.

Having said that, though, it does appear this could potentially be an exciting appointment.

Farioli is a young head coach, but one that has worked hard to work his way up during his career, and you do not get jobs like Alanyaspor, or be linked to vacancies such as the Braga one if you are not well regarded.

With Rob Edwards, Watford went down the route of a young head coach last season and they were not very patient with it.

However, it must be said, Farioli has coached at a far higher level than Edwards had previously before joining the Hornets.

It will be interesting to see if the club take the young head coach route yet again.