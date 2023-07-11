This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford have shown an interest in Liverpool defender Luke Chambers this summer, it has emerged.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that Vicarage Road could be a potential destination for the 19-year-old this summer as Liverpool assess their options on his next steps.

The Hornets' fellow Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday - now managed by former Watford boss Xisco Munoz are also touted as a potential destination.

The 19-year-old left-back is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds. However, the youngster did get his first taste of senior football last season, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Kilmarnock.

During his spell in Scotland, Chamberts made a total of 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Would Luke Chambers be a good signing for Watford?

With the links to Watford in mind, we asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not this would be a good addition for the Hornets.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Following Hassane Kamara's return to Udinese after being loaned to Watford last summer, the Hornets do look incredibly light in the position.

Indeed, youngster James Morris is the only other natural left-back currently in the Hornets senior squad.

Whilst Chambers could prove a very good signing, and certainly meets a need, what you would say is his arrival would leave the club with two very inexperienced options at left-full-back.

For that reason alone, I'd be wary of this move if I were Watford, and only make it if Morris were to head out on loan, and another experienced player in the position to come in.

In that scenario, though, I'd be all for it. Chambers is clearly a talented young player and is keen to get playing regularly, which is very admirable considering he could quite easily sit back and relax at a big club like Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this one.

James Reeves

Chambers would be an exciting signing for Watford.

The Hornets are in need of reinforcements at left-back and Chambers could represent the ideal solution.

Chambers is clearly a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact that he has been capped by England at youth level and is attracting interest from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

There are risks attached to signing a young player who has not played much senior football, but Chambers impressed on loan at Kilmarnock last season and a temporary move to the Championship is the next logical step in his development.

If Chambers can be guaranteed regular game time at Vicarage Road, it could be a beneficial deal for all parties.

Brett Worthington

The 19-year-old is an up-and-coming defender who is highly rated at Liverpool.

Chambers is a player who has featured regularly for the club in pre-season but has yet to be given an opportunity in the first team.

The defender can play in a variety of positions, from centre-back to full-back and even midfield, so his versatility would be a big welcome to a manager like Valerian Ismael.

Chambers has only had one taste of football away from Liverpool, and that came last season at Kilmarnock. So, he will definitely need time to adapt to the Championship, but he could be a very good signing for a team like Watford this season.