Watford have made a loan proposal to Sevilla to try and sign former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

That is according to ABC in Spain, who have linked the Nigerian international to a temporary return to England.

A former Manchester City academy graduate, much of Iheanacho's career has been built on the early promise he showed at City, where goalscoring looked to come naturally to him.

Unfortunately, the past few years have seen his figures take a turn for the worse, with the attacker not netting more than 10 in a season since 2021.

However, a move to the Hornets could be just what he needs to reignite his career, and if he regains full fitness, he has the potential to become a formidable force against second-tier defences.

Watford linked to Kelechi Iheanacho

As detailed in the aforementioned report, the Sevilla striker is of interest to Watford and has apparently been given the opportunity to return to England.

Since then, Los Nervionenses' head coach, Xavier García Pimienta, has confirmed that they have received offers for the Nigerian, with no indication as to who these were from.

In all likelihood, one of these offers may have come from the Hornets, though they appear to face competition for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Having failed to net in the league and question marks about the player’s fitness, it seems that Sevilla are keen for him to move on.

This could make the potential signing a risky move for Cleverley, as there is uncertainty over how long it will take for him to return to full-match fitness. If he can return quickly, then it would be a brilliant addition and could potentially take some of the pressure off Vakoun Bayo.

Watford need depth up front

While Bayo's tally of nine goals in 23 games is respectable for this stage of the season, Watford lack significant support behind him, with Daniel Jebbison being the only other viable senior option.

This will have to see them target a striker in January and although Cleverley will want a permanent addition, Iheanacho could provide a good stop gap.

During his Leicester career, he netted 61 goals and laid on 34 assists in 232 games. The Hornets would likely be thrilled with such a level of contribution, should he be able to replicate it at Vicarage Road.

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester Career Appearances 232 Minutes 10,868 Goals 61 Assists 34 Minutes per contribution 114

However, they must carefully assess this deal before pursuing it as an injured or unfit Iheanacho would be of no use to them and could take up a significant portion of their wages.