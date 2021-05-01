Watford, Leeds and others handed boost in pursuit of Rangers player

Watford and a string of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, with Kris Boyd suggesting he’s likely to leave this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture in Steven Gerrard’s side this season, helping the Scottish club win the SPFL title and reach the knock-out stages of the Europa League.

Kamara has been linked with a summer Ibrox exit, with Watford understood to be keen if they secured promotion – which they now have.

Brighton, Burnley, Leeds, and Southampton are also reportedly interested and all of the chasing clubs have been handed a boost by former Gers forward Boyd.

In an article for the Scottish Sun, he suggested the delays over a new long-term deal for Kamara indicate he could be set to leave the club this summer.

The Finland international is a product of the Arsenal academy and joined the Glasgow club in January 2019 for a nominal fee, with any move this summer likely meaning they earn a significant profit.

The Verdict

Boyd’s comments are certainly a boost for the Hornets as they indicate their summer target could well be on the move.

The all-action central midfielder could be a really useful addition ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

Given the interest from other established top-flight clubs, it may be difficult for them to land the 25-year-old but he could help add some solidity to their midfield.

The likes of Will Hughes, Dan Gosling, and Tom Cleverly are good players but Kamara’s tenacity and quality in possession would make him a smart addition to the group.