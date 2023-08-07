Highlights Watford are leading the race to sign FC Midtjylland forward Sory Kaba, according to reports.

Six Championship clubs are said to be interested in the striker, with Leeds, Cardiff and West Brom all previously linked.

Reports suggest the forward is valued at £2 million.

Watford got their 2023/24 campaign off in impressive fashion on Saturday afternoon, thumping Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

Whilst QPR were no doubt poor, the Hornets were equally impressive, implementing a completely revamped style under new boss Valerien Ismael.

It took the Hornets just 36 seconds to open the scoring through Tom Dele-Bashiru, and by half-time, courtesy of further goals from Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo.

Despite their goals yesterday, though, when the Hornets squad number list was released last week, there was one big glaring omission - a number nine.

Indeed, the shirt was left vacant as the season began, taken by neither Vakoun Bayo nor new signing Rhys Healey, suggesting the Hornets could look to add one more striker to their ranks before the transfer deadline.

It may not be too long until we find out who that striker is, either.

What is the latest Watford transfer news?

That is according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who has reported on Sunday evening that Watford are leading the chase to sign FC Midtjylland forward Sory Kaba.

The Hornets are said to be leading a host of Championship clubs for his signature, with McGrath stating that six clubs are interested in the 28-year-old following his loan spell at Cardiff City last season.

Previously this summer, Kaba has been linked with a few Championship sides.

WalesOnline reported that the Cardiff City were interested in a reunion with Kaba last month, for example, whilst the print edition of The Mirror (August 1st, p.39) revealed that West Brom were hoping to land the striker.

Last month, here on FLW, we exclusively revealed Leeds United's potential interest in the forward, too, with the Whites having sent scouts to watch him play last season.

How did Sory Kaba perform during his loan spell at Cardiff City last season?

As mentioned above, Sory Kaba spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City.

Considering he joined a struggling side, he produced a very impressive goal return, too.

Indeed, in his 17 league outings, Kaba netted a very respectable eight goals for the Bluebirds.

Ironically, one of those included an outstanding acrobatic effort in a 3-1 win over Watford earlier this year.

How long does Sory Kaba have left on his FC Midtjylland contract?

Given Sory Kaba's current contract situation, FC Midtjylland may well be open to selling the 28-year-old this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Kaba has just one year left on his current deal in Denmark, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

How much will Sory Kaba cost?

Of course, clubs do not officially announce how much they want for a player, and so we do not know officially what Sory Kaba is valued at, or what exact figure it will take to get a deal for him done this summer.

However, as above, Mike McGrath believes that Kaba is rated at £2 million pounds.

This is the best estimate we have currently.