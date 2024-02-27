Watford have had a very up-and-down campaign so far.

Their record in the Championship so far this season speaks for itself: 11 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses. The Hornets have been unable to pick up any real consistency in the league, as they find themselves 11th in the table with just 12 games remaining.

The race for the play-offs in the second tier has been thrilling this season, but unfortunately for Watford, they appear to be slipping away as they now sit 11 points behind the final play-off spot.

Championship Table (As it stands February 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 34 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44 13 Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14 Cardiff City 34 -9 44 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39

Watford's form in recent weeks has been rather worrying, as they have lost four of their last five league games. Their only win in that stretch came against bottom-of-the-league Rotherham United, but even that 1-0 victory was far from convincing.

On Saturday, the Hornets suffered one of their worst results of the season, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town. This result has led to many questions being asked regarding the management team at the club.

Valerien Ismael speaks following Huddersfield defeat

It was a slow start for Watford on Saturday, and to the surprise of many, Ismael made two tactical substitutions after just 27 minutes.

Speaking to Watford FC media, Ismael said, "I understand completely the frustration for our fans after 20 minutes. We tried straight away to have another impact in the game, but actually I would have changed all the players after 20 minutes. It’s difficult to explain because that was not the game plan. We wanted to do it well."

"We have had a chance to get 21 points at home and only got two. This is the gap we are missing. At the end of the day, it was not enough but I am accountable as the coach for the performance."

"The players are responsible for their own performance and today I think everyone missed doing the right thing."

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis gave his side the lead ten minutes into the second half, but Huddersfield replied with two goals to complete the comeback.

"We slightly improved in the second half, scoring the first goal, and after that we concede two poor goals. One from a throw-in and after that we couldn’t concentrate. I think today is just the mental side because it’s not technical or physical. We had the chance to step up, but we didn’t make it."

Despite the huge disappointment, Ismael was keen to look forward.

"We need to re-focus straight away; we have a tough game next week at Millwall. It’s about us picking the players who have the right mentality for the game."

"I understand the fans in the stands today. I expected more, the fans expected more, and the players themselves wanted more. At the end of the day, it was not enough, and we accept getting criticised by the fans."

Ismael 'on the brink'

There is no denying that Watford have hit a rough patch of form as of late, and subsequently, there is talk of a managerial departure.

TalkSPORT revealed on the weekend that Ismael was potentially close to getting the sack, describing the situation as 'on the brink'.

Watford have had a long line of managers over the last decade, and typically they haven't lasted too long in charge. Ismael was appointed back in May 2023, and so far his results have been extremely varied. Despite some good results along the way, the last five games have been hugely disappointing, and reports of his potential sacking have not been too surprising.

Carlton Palmer reacts to the reports

Pundit, Carlton Palmer, made a handful of appearances for Watford in the 2000/01 campaign, and he recently had his say regarding Ismael's situation at the club.

Speaking to Football League World, he said, "It all began so brightly for Ismael, as he was handed a contract extension in October following a positive start to the season. But with it looking almost certain that Watford won't make the play-offs with a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town, you know what the Watford owners are like."

"I'd be surprised if he survived another week or so as manager of the football club. The results have been very disappointing, the performances have been disappointing. Obviously, the table doesn't lie and with them being so far adrift of the top six, I expect him to lose his job imminently", he concluded.