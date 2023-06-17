Watford CEO Scott Duxbury has revealed that Hassane Kamara was sold to Udinese so the club could remain financially sustainable, speaking to the Watford Observer.

The Hornets could have cashed in on quite a few players last summer with the likes of Kamara, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr all attracting interest from elsewhere following their relegation from the Premier League.

The latter two stayed at Vicarage Road in the end, but left-back Kamara was sold to Udinese for a fee reported to be in the region of £16m.

Considering members of the Pozzo family own both the Hornets and the Italian club, this sale raised a few eyebrows with Championship clubs reportedly taking a dislike to the transfer.

However, the Hertfordshire outfit weren't punished by the EFL for that with no wrongdoing seemingly found.

Considering the left-back was one of the club's better players during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, some of their supporters were unhappy about this sale and Duxbury was questioned on it.

What did Scott Duxbury say about Hassane Kamara's Watford sale?

Not only was he sold for financial reasons - but the player's stance may have also played a part in ensuring he sealed a permanent switch to Italy.

Speaking about this transfer, Duxbury said: "Let me just give some reality. We were relegated. We had to generate cashflow and finances in order to be sustainable.

"So we were able to sell, and Kamara wanted to play at the highest level. We were able to sell Kamara that enabled a good transfer fee so we could have the revenues for this club to continue and to compete."

In hindsight, did Watford make the right decision by selling Hassane Kamara?

Joao Pedro was sold for a sizeable fee to Brighton this summer so it was worth keeping him, with his long-term contract allowing the Hornets to sell him on for such a big amount.

However, they probably would have benefitted from cashing in on Ismaila Sarr because he only has one year left on his contract now and may leave for a reasonably small fee this summer.

In fairness to the Hornets, it looked as though he was going to Aston Villa until a deal ended up falling through, so you could probably have a bit of sympathy for the Championship side.

With both of those players failing to be sold, you can understand why Kamara was sold, with the club needing to adapt to the challenging financial conditions of the second tier.

And they benefitted from his sale because they were able to bring others in with the money generated.