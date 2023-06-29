After failing to get back to the Premier League at the first possible opportunity, Watford once again have changed their manager over the summer in the hunt for success and stability.

Owner Gino Pozzo has this time turned to ex-West Brom and Barnsley man Valerien Ismael as head coach, and the Frenchman will be looking to replicate his success from his time at the Tykes in particular.

The Hornets have already made two signings this summer, with Toulouse striker Rhys Healey - coming off the back of a long layoff with a knee injury - signing on a free transfer and Tom Ince joining from Reading for a modest £50,000 fee.

Ismael likes to play with a direct style and therefore it's no surprise to see physical South Korea international Cho Gue-sung has been linked, with Watford reportedly in talks recently with Jeonbuk Motors for his services.

That link has gone quiet however, and a new target man has emerged as a potential arrival at Vicarage Road and that is veteran Algerian Islam Slimani.

According to reporter Nabil Djellit, who is based in France, there is 'concrete interest' in the 35-year-old from Watford as they look to strengthen their options for the 2023-24 season, but there is also keenness from PAOK Salonika in Greece and also Anderlecht in Belgium, who Slimani played for in the second half of last season.

Who is Islam Slimani?

Slimani has been playing top level European football since 2013 when moving to Portugal with Sporting CP from CR Belouizdad in his native Algeria.

57 goals in 109 outings saw him land a £28 million move to Leicester City in 2016, who were Premier League champions at the time, but he didn't make the desired impact at the Foxes and scored just 13 times in 48 appearances.

Slimani spent time on loan at Newcastle, Fenerbahce and AS Monaco during his time at Leicester before departing permanently for Lyon in January 2021.

And since February 2022, Slimani has bounced around clubs, first returning to Sporting CP for a few months before signing for the third French club of his career in the form of Brest.

The experienced forward signed a contract in February until the end of the 2022-23 season with Anderlecht, and that is where Slimani found his goalscoring form once again with nine goals scored in 16 outings.

Would Islam Slimani be a good signing for Watford?

Even though he has just turned 35, Slimani still has something to offer at a competitive level.

His eight goals in 10 Belgian Pro League outings for Anderlecht is a very impressive record and he also netted against Villarreal in the Europa League, so a motivated Slimani is a good outlet to have.

Ismael is known for his direct football and Slimani, who has 93 caps for the Algeria national side and intends on playing at the Africa Cup of Nations in the middle of the 2023-24 season, could be a good starting target man or someone who comes off the bench to try and change a game despite his advancing years.

And with Watford's out and out striking options on their books being Healey, Vakoun Bayo and Ashley Fletcher, there's a desperate need to add to that particular area of the pitch - on a free transfer Watford could do a lot worse.