Watford join transfer race for 25-year-old

Watford have joined the transfer race for Antonio Barreca, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb in Italy.

The Hornets will be pleased with how their season has started with them winning two and drawing one of their opening three games as they look to head back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They have a good squad, too, but they could well be looking to add to it before the deadline with the window shutting for signings from outside this country next Monday.

Indeed, Barreca is apparently a target for the Hornets going into the final few days of the window the report reveals they are not alone in the chase.

A number of Italian clubs are also thought to be keen on signing him from Monaco with him spending time out on loan at Genoa and Newcastle United in recent times.

The report also suggests he could be keen on a move from Monaco so let’s see what these next few days bring.

The Verdict

Watford have had a busy transfer window up until now and could well be looking to add further before the deadline.

They have competition for Barreca, though, so it remains to be seen if they prove successful or not in this particular chase.