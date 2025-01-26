Championship side Watford have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who believes the Hornets are keen to recruit the attacker for another spell at Vicarage Road, having already had two spells in Hertfordshire.

Dennis has failed to make a single appearance for Forest so far this season - and a January window exit seems inevitable for the 27-year-old, who can play as a striker and a winger.

However, the Reds may face a challenge in their quest to get him off their books, considering he is earning a multi-million pound salary.

But Dennis, who left the Hornets in the summer of 2022 to make the move to the City Ground, has shown a willingness to head out to another club to win more game time.

He spent last season on loan at Vicarage Road and was able to make a respectable impact there, though he would have been keen to have got himself on the scoresheet even more frequently than he did.

Emmanuel Dennis' 2023/24 loan spell at Watford (All competitions) Appearances 18 Goals 4

This winter, he faces a big decision on his future, with his career at risk of stalling. Luckily for him, he isn't short of interest from other teams at this point.

Watford join race for Emmanuel Dennis

According to Nixon, the Hornets are interested in a move for the player, but could face a barrier in their quest to recruit him.

They can only afford to pay a "fraction" of the forward's £4m salary, which could mean that they end up missing out on this race.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are also believed to be interested in a move for the player, as Danny Rohl looks to enjoy a productive winter window, are also thought to be well short in their offer to recruit him.

Dennis has attracted interest from overseas teams as well - and it remains to be seen where his next destination will be.

Watford could be a good destination for Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis already knows the Hornets like the back of his hand.

And with this in mind, it wouldn't take him long to settle down at Vicarage Road again, which could allow him to make a decent short-term impact.

This is especially important for a player making a mid-season move - because they won't have much time to settle in before they start performing.

If he can do well with his former side, he can then assess his future properly at the end of the season.

But for now, a return to Hertfordshire could be a good option for him.