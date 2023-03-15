Watford had representatives at the Porto vs Inter Milan Champions League tie in the week as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s been a hectic season once again for the Hornets, who are now under their third manager in Chris Wilder as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League, which is likely to come through the play-offs if it happens in this campaign.

However, work doesn’t stop behind the scenes and for the recruitment team specifically, as they will be on the lookout for new signings, whichever division Watford is in.

And, there was an insight shared on potential plans in Portuguese media outlet A Bola, as quoted by Sport Witness, as they revealed that scouts from Vicarage Road were at the Estadio do Dragao in the week to take in Porto’s clash with Inter Milan. They were joined by several other clubs in having figures at the fixture, including Nottingham Forest.

The game ended goalless, which meant the Italians progressed to the last eight of Europe’s premier competition, but they were pushed all the way by the hosts who were reduced to ten men late on.

The update doesn’t reveal what players the Championship side were monitoring, but it’s hard to envisage any who featured would be on the radar of the Hornets if they do remain in the second tier.

Wilder picked up his first win as Watford boss thanks to a comfortable 3-0 success over Birmingham City on Tuesday night, which left the side four points away from the top six ahead of tonight’s games.

The verdict

Obviously this doesn’t give much away in terms of specific players that Watford may be monitoring and of course, we shouldn’t read into this that an offer will be lodged for a player from Porto or even Inter Milan this summer.

But, it just goes to show that the club is always planning ahead and that’s important, particularly as they are in an awkward position here where they don’t know what division the side will be in next season.

So, this could be one to watch in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if any rumours emerge that could be on the back of this in the coming months, because if Watford do win promotion, they will be an attractive option to players on the continent.

