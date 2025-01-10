Watford are set to compete with Middlesbrough for the signing of Mark Travers from Bournemouth this January.

According to Talksport's Alex Crook, the Hornets are looking to add the goalkeeper to Tom Cleverley’s first team squad before the 3 February deadline.

Daniel Bachmann has been the club’s first choice between the sticks this season, but an ankle ligament injury has left Jonathan Bond as the primary alternative in the squad.

The search for a new goalkeeper at Vicarage Road could form an important part of their business this winter, with the Austrian set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mark Travers - Bournemouth league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Start) Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2018-19 2 5 (1) 2019-20 1 3 (0) 2020-21 1 2 (0) 2021-22 45 39 (20) 2022-23 12 (11) 32 (2) 2023-24 4 5 (2) 2024-25 4 3 (1) As of 10th January

Watford join Mark Travers transfer battle

It has been reported that Travers has emerged as a potential transfer target for Watford this January.

However, they face competition from a number of clubs in the Championship, including promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

It was originally claimed by Pete O’Rourke that Michael Carrick’s side are aiming to secure a loan deal for the Ireland international.

But it remains to be seen who the favourites are to win the race to his signature, with no decision expected on his future imminently.

It is believed that Bournemouth will wait until after their midweek Premier League clash against Chelsea before agreeing to any possible transfer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has proven to be Andoni Iraola’s first choice this season, but he will be ineligible to feature against the Blues on 14 January, meaning Travers will be needed.

Watford and Middlesbrough’s promotion battle

The destination of Travers this January could play a big role in the battle for a top six position given Watford and Middlesbrough are both in the mix for a play-off place.

Just four points separates the two sides at the moment, with Cleverley’s side sitting ninth in the Championship table.

The Teesside outfit are fifth, albeit they have played a game more than Watford at this stage of the campaign.

Watford were eliminated from the FA Cup on Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to Fulham, meaning their full focus will now be on securing a top six finish in the league.

Travers loan would be a positive signing for Watford

Bachmann has held his own for Watford in the Championship, but the squad’s overall goalkeeping options are limited.

Bringing in an experienced shot-stopper like Travers would be a great addition to Cleverley’s team, if they can get it over the line.

The 25-year-old has made four Premier League appearances this season, and has actually played quite impressively on each occasion.

But if he is willing to take the step down to the Championship, where he helped the Cherries gain promotion in 2022, then this would be a great signing for the Hornets.