Watford join Everton, Wolves, Leicester in transfer chase

Watford have joined Premier League sides Everton, Wolves and Leicester City, among others, in the chase for centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been told that he can leave Catalan giants FC Barcelona this transfer window.

The Hornets are up and running in the Championship with a good win over Middlesbrough and will be looking to add to their side in the final weeks of the window if they feel it is going to strengthen their challenge further.

Todibo is of interest, then, but the likes of Everton, Wolves and Leicester City are also thought to be keen on trying to do a deal for the 20-year-old defender.

According to Mundo Deportvio, via Sport Witness, the Hornets are in the race with Southampton and a host of European sides, whilst Everton, Wolves and Leicester have also had their interest revealed in recent days.

The Verdict

It looks like quite the battle could be on as Barcelona appear to have fired the starting gun on this particular transfer race.

If several sides are looking at him right now it looks as though he could have plenty of offers awaiting him and, indeed, Barcelona are willing to let him go.

Let’s see where he ends up, then, with so many reportedly in the chase.