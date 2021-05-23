Watford join Arsenal in transfer chase for teenage left-back

Watford are setting their sights on signing Hibernian left-back Josh Doig according to journalist Ekrem Konur, but they face a battle on their hands with Arsenal also in the hunt for his signature.

Doig has had a breakout season in Scotland’s top flight, playing 28 times and operating as both a left-back and also a wing-back.

Because of how much of an impact he made this season, Doig was nominated for the SFWA Young Player of the Season award in the Premiership, beating Celtic midfielder David Turnbull to scoop the prize.

He’s the latest in a line of talented Scottish left-backs, with Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney – the latter being Doig’s idol – so he may have to wait a while to be capped by his national side, however his domestic performances for Hibs are clearly not going unnoticed.

Doig was linked back in January with some huge clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, and Arsenal are seemingly renewing that interest.

But Watford are also looking for a new left-back to provide Adam Masina with some competition, and the chance of first-team football may put the Hornets ahead of the Gunners in the transfer race.

The Verdict

Some would see Doig being linked with the Chelsea’s and Man City’s of this world a few months ago to now having Watford in the mix as a bit of a downgrade, however that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Despite being very talented, Doig is unlikely to play at one of the bigger English clubs for years, but at Vicarage Road he could battle with Masina for a starting spot or perhaps be thrown straight in there.

If he didn’t have Robertson and Tierney in-front of him in the pecking order then we’d probably get to see Doig at the European Championships this summer, but both Watford and Arsenal will just have to go on his performances for Hibs to judge whether or not he’s the right fit – and for a couple of million pounds it could represent smart business.