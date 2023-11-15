Highlights Joao Pedro's failed transfer to Newcastle United in 2022 has opened up opportunities for him at Brighton, where he has become a key player in the Premier League and Europa League.

Pedro's decision to stay at Watford after the failed transfer helped him secure the move to Brighton and he is now happy with his choice.

Watford made a smart decision to cash in on Pedro, earning £30 million for the young striker, which is a good fee for a Championship side.

Joao Pedro has opened up on his failed transfer to Newcastle United.

The former Watford forward attracted a lot of interest following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship in the summer of 2022.

However, Pedro remained with the Hornets beyond the transfer deadline, spending all of last season with the club as they failed to gain promotion straight back to the top flight.

The striker eventually earned a move back to the Premier League, signing for Brighton in a deal worth a reported £30 million.

Pedro has been a key part of Roberto de Zerbi’s side, as they look to compete in the Premier League, as well as in the Europa League.

Why did Joao Pedro stay at Watford last year?

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Pedro opened up on the negotiation process with Newcastle in the summer of 2022.

While he admitted he was disappointed to not get the move at the time, he feels his attitude in moving on with that disappointment helped him secure the transfer to the Seagulls last summer.

“I had that negotiation with Newcastle," said Pedro, via Chronicle Live.

"Even months ago, I was upset that I hadn’t left, but I said: now is my time at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will.

“I made it happen last season, and I think Brighton was the best way forward.

“They’re a club that give opportunities to youngsters.

“It believes in us. I made the right choice. I’m very happy here.”

Pedro has made 12 Premier League appearances for Brighton, contributing two goals and one assist from four starts.

He has also scored four times from four appearances in the Europa League, with de Zerbi’s side second in their group, behind Marseille.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League table, sitting seven points adrift of the top four, having failed to win any of their last six games.

Where are Watford in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Meanwhile, Watford are 13th in the Championship table under Valerien Ismael.

The Hornets have won three of their last six, drawing the other three to remain unbeaten since the start of October.

The gap to the play-off places is now just five points after 16 games, as Watford aim to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Ismael’s side won 5-0 against Rotherham United going into the November international break.

Next up for the club is a clash against league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on 25 November.

Victory could move the team into the top half of the Championship table.

Were Watford right to cash in on Joao Pedro?

Watford earned £30 million for the 22-year-old, which is a pretty good fee to receive as a Championship side.

The Brazilian has performed well for the Seagulls and has proven a smart addition to de Zerbi’s side.

The size of the fee Brighton were willing to pay was surprising, and it was a record transfer for the coastal club, but it has worked out well so far.

Watford will be happy with the fee they earned, as it’s doubtful they were going to get much more from anyone else.