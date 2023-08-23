It has been a mixed start to the season for Watford under new boss Valerien Ismael in terms of results, with the club winning one, losing one, and drawing one, so far.

However, in terms of implementing a playing style and having a game plan, there have been some encouraging early signs.

That said, for Watford to perform at their best this season, it is likely that there will need to be one or two, or perhaps more, further additions to their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

Naturally, that will likely mean some players depart the club, too, either permanently or on loan.

With that in mind, below, we've identified two Watford players that we think could well exit WD18 before the window is over, with both players exiting for very different reasons.

Samuel Kalu

One Watford player it would certainly be no surprise to see exit Vicarage Road before the transfer deadline hits is Samuel Kalu.

In all honesty, whichever way you want to look at it, the Nigerian has been a disastrous signing for the Hornets since his arrival at the club.

Watford reportedly splashed £2.5-3.5 million on Kalu in January 2022, when they were in real trouble in the Premier League, but, unfortunately, Kalu's arrival did nothing to help halt their decline.#

In fact, Kalu went on to play just four times in the top flight as the Hornets went down that season

Remaining with the club despite their drop to the Championship, Kalu then only featured nine times in 2021/22, showing bright sparks in some substitute cameos during the campaign, but ultimately having been gotten the better of by injuries.

Kalu has trained with the squad this summer, but with yet further injuries hampering his pre-season, Valerien Ismael has now confirmed that the Nigerian not a part of his plans and therefore, it would not be a surrpise to see him depart.

Jack Grieves

Another player that could still depart Vicarage Road this summer, and that it would not be a big surprise to see him do so is Jack Grieves.

However, unlike Kalu, who we can see leaving permanently, Jack Grieves' departure this summer would be a loan deal.

Last season, the 18-year-old performed very well for the club in the FA Youth Cup and as such, was rewarded with greater involvement in the first team under Slaven Bilic, especially when the Hornets first team squad was struggling with injuries.

Mattie Pollock will be hoping to force his way into the Watford squad this season.

Grieves went on to make his senior debut against Blackpool in January, and has two senior outings to his name at present.

This summer, Grieves then put pen to paper on a three-year professional deal with the club, telling the Watford FC website at the time: “I’m buzzing to sign my first professional deal."

"I’ve been here for a while and had some ups and downs throughout my career so far, but getting this professional deal signed, for me, is the biggest moment in my career so far.

“I’m just grateful for Watford giving me this opportunity to spend the next three years here. I’m just buzzing to get going."

With first team involvement looking tough to come by in the early stages of the season, though, a loan move for Grieves to the lower end of the EFL would surely be a good move for all concerned.