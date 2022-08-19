Watford issue clear stance in response to latest Newcastle bid

Watford have made it clear to Newcastle United that Joao Pedro is not for sale as he is key to their 2022/23 promotion bid after turning down a £23 million bid from the Premier League club, according to Jason Burt from The Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has started all four of the Hornets’ Championship games after their relegation from the top flight but is attracting serious attention from Newcastle.

Burt has reported that the Magpies have seen a second bid, worth £23 million, rejected by Watford.

It is understood that the Hornets have made their stance clear by telling the Premier League club, once again, that he is not for sale and key to their promotion challenge this term.

Pedro joined from Brazilian club Fluminense for a fee of around £3.6 million in January 2020 and still has three years left on his contract at Vicarage Road.

Watford have already sold a host of players, including Emmanuel Dennis, Cucho Hernández, and Samir for more than £5 million, while Ismaila Sarr continues to be linked with the exit door.

The Verdict

It seems the Hornets are willing to stand strong when it comes to Pedro and have told Newcastle just that.

With Dennis gone and Sarr being targetted, keeping hold of the 20-year-old looks a smart move.

He’s a bright talent and someone that has scored goals in previous seasons but you wonder whether stepping back down to the Championship may allow him to have a real breakout year.

If he can do that, the Brazilian will be a massive asset for Rob Edwards and Watford this season.