Highlights Watford jokingly asks Reading for a replay after Klopp's call for Liverpool vs Spurs replay due to VAR error.

Watford recalls bizarre incident in 2008 game against Reading when a "ghost goal" was wrongly awarded.

Unlikely Liverpool will get a replay, as previous replays for controversial decisions have been rare in English football.

Watford have jokingly asked Reading for a replay from their fixture in 2008 after Jurgen Klopp’s claims that Livepool should face Spurs again following a VAR blunder.

What happened between Watford & Reading?

The game, which was a Championship fixture at the time, is well-known in English football, as it contained one of the most bizarre incidents of all time, when the Royals were inexplicably awarded a goal.

Watford’s John Eustace challenged Noel Hunt for the ball, and it then bounced out of play, a yard or two past the post.

However, the linesman flagged for a goal, and despite protests from the Royals players, referee Stuart Attwell awarded the ‘ghost goal’, meaning Reading went one up early on. The game would finish 2-2.

Speaking afterwards, Watford chief Aidy Boothroyd admitted he had ‘never seen anything like it’, as he also discussed whether Reading should have let them equalise.

“I've never seen anything like it. It's like a UFO landing, a mistake like that. I've been to see the referee and, in fairness, he's only going on what the linesman says. He's working in a team and, if someone comes in his ear telling him it's a goal, I suppose he's got to give it.

“I don't expect players to take things into their own hands. It's not up to them. If someone stops you in a car park and gives you a present you don't say no do you?”

Jurgen Klopp calls for Liverpool vs Spurs to be replayed after VAR error

The season already feels as though it has been overshadowed by controversy, and the biggest talking point of the campaign came on Saturday as Liverpool were wrongly denied an opening goal against Tottenham, in a game they eventually lost.

Luis Diaz was flagged offside, and even though VAR showed the Colombian was onside, Darren England failed to inform referee Simon Hooper that the decision should have been overturned.

Audio footage from the incident has been released, and the fallout has continued, as Klopp stated his belief that the game should be replayed.

Watford weigh in on replay talk

The idea of a replay is not something that has gone down well among those outside of Liverpool, as many fans can point to decisions going against their clubs in the past.

Of course, Liverpool will say this is different, but the ‘ghost goal’ is surely on a par given how ridiculous a decision it was.

And, in a light-hearted message, the Hornets' social media account asked Reading for a replay as they shared footage of the remarkable incident all those years ago.

Will Liverpool get a replay?

As mentioned, it seems highly unlikely that a replay will be sanctioned, as it will open up a can of worms from other decisions in the past.

However, it’s not unprecedented in English football, as Arsenal and Sheffield United replayed an FA Cup tie back in 1999.

The Blades had kicked the ball out so their player could receive treatment, and they had expected the ball to be returned. Yet, a misunderstanding meant Nwankwo Kanu thought the game was live, so he squared for Marc Overmars to tap in what was the winner.

Naturally, the Yorkshire side was furious, and Arsene Wenger offered to replay the game, which Arsenal would go on to win again.