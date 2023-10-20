Ismaila Sarr made a name for himself at Watford before returning to Ligue 1 in the summer to play European football.

The Senegalese winger appeared on 131 occasions in all competitions for the Hornets, scoring 34 goals and assisting 24 throughout his four-year spell in Hertfordshire.

Perhaps, he is most well known for his impeccable performance against Liverpool at Vicarage Road in 2020. The Reds had gone 44 games unbeaten in the league before they were faced with Ismaila Sarr who scored a brace on the day as well as assisting a third to give Watford a shocking 3-0 victory against the defending Champions League winners.

Watford's following campaign was spent in the second tier, but Sarr shone throughout. He ended the season as the club's top scorer with thirteen goals to his name and also grabbed the goal that confirmed promotion back to the Premier League for the Hornets in a 1-0 win at home to Millwall.

In the summer of 2023, Ismaila Sarr made the move to Marseille for an undisclosed fee after Watford finished 11th in the Championship.

How has Sarr's Marseille spell gone so far?

Marseille have had a decent start to their Ligue 1 campaign as they currently sit eighth after picking up three wins, three draws and just two losses from their first eight league games.

The former Watford man has certainly played his part so far, grabbing three goals already from six league appearances, meaning he is his side's top scorer this season as it stands.

His debut was a successful one as Marseille earned a 2-1 victory at home to Stade Reims. Sarr was a second half substitute, replacing Francois Mughe on the 51st minute. Just 22 minutes into his debut, the winger claimed the assist for the winning goal in the game, and from that point on, he has been a regular starter when fit. Sarr also featured for roughly thirty minutes in Marseille's 2-2 draw away to Brighton in the Europa League. His former Watford teammate Joao Pedro scored for the English opposition.

A few weeks ago, the Senegalese forward scored two goals in two games in Ligue 1, playing off the right wing in a similar manner to his Watford days. Before the international break, Sarr featured at left-wing against Le Havre AC and netted his third of the campaign.

Who does Sarr have around him at Marseille?

The French side underwent a managerial change in September as Marcelino resigned just seven matches into his tenure. Marseille opted for their replacement to be former World Cup winner and two-time Champions League winner Gennaro Gattuso, who had left his role as Valencia boss in January. In Sarr's only start under Gattuso, the winger played on the left-hand side of the attack. Could this become a regular thing for the former Watford player?

Sarr is joined by some rather competent attackers in the forward line. Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang features regularly in the number nine role, with Iliman Ndiaye, who joined from Sheffield United in the summer, also appearing often in the attack.