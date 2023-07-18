Watford are considering a loan swoop for Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, according to the Daily Mail.

Valerien Ismael is looking to put his stamp on the Hornets' squad and has been active in the transfer market already, with Tom Ince, Jorge Cabezas, Rhys Healey and Matheus Martins all arriving, with the latter coming in on loan.

Ince, who was a real asset for Reading last season, could be particularly useful with the ex-Liverpool man thriving despite the Royals' direct style of play during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Hornets do have a decent number of options in a number of positions - but quite a few players have left as well and with that - Ismael may be hoping to add some more faces to his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

What is the state of play in Watford's left-back department?

Hassane Kamara has departed the club and with Mario Gaspar also leaving, they only have a very limited number of players who can operate at left-back.

James Morris is one of those options and those operating at right-back may be able to play on the left-hand side when required.

However, they could certainly benefit from bringing in a signing in this area to give them another natural option on the left-hand side. With Ismael operating with wing-backs, the left-sided player's attacking contributions will be more important and this is why it's so important that a left-footer like Lewis plays on that side.

Thankfully for the Hornets, they have the funds to bring in a decent-quality player in this area following the sale of Joao Pedro - but they will also want to ensure they aren't in danger of breaching financial rules.

Is Jamal Lewis in Newcastle United's plans?

The Daily Mail believes the Northern Irishman isn't in Eddie Howe's plans for the 2023/24 campaign and this isn't exactly a shock.

Not only can Dan Burn operate at left-back for the Magpies, but also Matt Targett, Kieran Tripper and Paul Dummett if required.

That could allow Lewis to make an exit from St James' Park, with a loan deal potentially in the pipeline. In fairness to Lewis, he hasn't had the chance to impress in recent years - and an exit may suit all parties.

Would Jamal Lewis be a good signing for Watford?

His lack of game time in recent seasons is a real concern and that's why the Hornets may benefit from looking at other options instead.

Although the 25-year-old has good pedigree, playing both in the Premier League and at an international level for Northern Ireland, it may take him time to adapt to playing regularly again and that isn't ideal for Ismael's side who will want to make a decent start to the season.

With the money they have generated from Joao Pedro's sale and the revenue they could bring in from Ismaila Sarr's potential future sale, it makes sense for the Hornets to bring in a top-quality permanent addition in this area.

But forking out money on Lewis would probably be too big a risk during a summer when recruitment needs to be spot-on.

If they can't recruit a decent permanent addition in this area, they should look at the loan market but ideally, they will want to bring in a longer-term signing in their likely quest to build for the future.