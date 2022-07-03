Watford interested in deal for 12-goal attacker

Watford are interested in signing Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Clarke-Harris joined Peterborough from Bristol Rovers back in the summer of 2020, with his goals firing the club to promotion to the Championship during his debut campaign at London Road.

Last season, the 27-year-old scored 12 goals in 41 Championship games for Peterborough, but was unable to prevent them being relegated straight back to League One.

Now however, it seems as though Clarke-Harris’ form last season, could earn him a swift return to the second-tier of English football.

According to this latest update, Watford are hopeful of agreeing a fee for the striker, as they look to add domestic players to their side for next season.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Clarke-Harris’ contract at Peterborugh, though it has been suggested that a move to Vicarage Road would earn him a decent pay rise.

Watford completed their first signing of the summer transfer window on Saturday, with striker Vakoun Bayo joining from Gent.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a rather good signing for Watford this summer.

With the firepower that has moved on from Vicarage Road since the end of last season, they are going to need some considerable reinforcements in that position.

Clarke-Harris obviously helps add to that, and the fact he got goals in a struggling Peterborough team last season, does suggest he could make a big impact for a promotion challenger such as Watford.

Given his contract situation, he is unlikely to be cheap, but the financial boost Watford will have enjoyed during their time in the Premier League means he should be affordable, meaning this could be well worth pursuing.