Inter Milan are interested in Watford playmaker Yaser Asprilla ahead of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet InterLive, who do however say that it is not yet clear if the newly crowned Serie A champions will make a big move for the attacking midfielder this summer.

Asprilla joined Watford from Envigado in his native Colombia back in the summer of 2022, and has quickly become a regular and important player for the Hornets.

The 20-year-old has already made 86 appearances in all competitions for Watford, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in that time.

Now however, it seems as though the challenge the club are facing in keeping him at Vicarage Road beyond the next few months, is continuing to grow.

Inter Milan join race for Yaser Asprilla

With the attacker impressing during his time with the Hornets, speculation around his future is already emerging.

A number of clubs have been linked with the Watford man, including Spanish giants Barcelona, and that list of suitors appears to be growing.

As per this latest update, Inter themselves are now also showing an interest in Asprilla, although it is apparently unclear if they will make a major move to get a deal done during the upcoming window.

This has been a successful season for the Nerazzurri, who recently won their 20th Serie A title.

There are currently just over two years remaining on Asprilla's with Watford, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means the Hornets do have some scope to respond to any offers that come in for the attacker in the upcoming window.

Watford have had an underwhelming season despite Asprilla's performances

This campaign has been a somewhat disappointing one for Watford, who may have been hoping to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Hornets started the season with Valerien Ismael in charge, but he was sacked in March and replaced - first on an interim basis and then permanently - by the club's former midfielder Tom Cleverley.

Ultimately, Watford would finish the season 15th in the final standings, 17 points adrift of the play-offs, and six clear of the relegation zone.

Watford may struggle to keep Yaser Asprilla amid Inter Milan and Barcelona interest

It does look as though the Hornets may find it hard to retain the services of Asprilla this summer, if this interest in him does indeed materialise.

The clubs he is attracting attention from are among those playing at the very top level in Europe.

You would therefore, expect them to have the financial strength required to put Watford under pressure with the offers they can make for the 20-year-old.

Given the opportunity to play for a big name team, and compete for silverware on both a domestic and international, this sort of move could also be appealing for Asprilla as well.

That too, could put Watford under some pressure, if bids do indeed start to come in for the Colombian in the next few weeks.

Given the influence he has had on this recently though, it would be a blow for the Hornets to lose the 20-year-old anytime soon.

With that in mind, it will therefore certainly be interesting to see if and how Watford are able to respond to any moves that are made for Asprilla before the window closes.