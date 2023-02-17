Watford injury crisis continues as senior player suffers serious setback

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley’s brutally unlucky season has continued in the same manner after he was ruled out for a further two months with a thigh injury.

Hornets boss Slaven Bilic confirmed the untimely setback for the club captain ahead of Monday night’s clash with West Brom, and it will mean once the 33-year-old has returned, he will have missed the majority of the 2022-23 season through injury.

Having played 28 times in their Premier League relegation campaign last year, Cleverley was set to be an important figure in Watford’s midfield for their promotion push and started the club’s first three league matches of the season, which included scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

In that very same match though, Cleverley suffered an achilles injury which needed surgery, much like a similar issue he suffered back in 2018, and he made his long-awaited return as a substitute last weekend at home against Blackburn Rovers after nearly six months on the sidelines.

Think you’re a hardcore Watford fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 30 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1881 1885

However, after being named to start against Burnley earlier in the week, he was pulled out of the squad having suffered an injury in the pre-match warm-up, which has now been diagnosed as a thigh issue.

“He felt a pop in his thigh in the warm-up on Tuesday and although it’s not a major injury that requires surgery, it’s also not something he’ll be back from in a couple of weeks,” Bilic told the Watford Observer.

“The medical team are talking about eight weeks, which is a big blow for us and also for him.

“Knowing Tom as I do, he’s a very strong character and he’ll be back.”

The Verdict

Watford have perhaps had the worst luck out of anyone with injuries this season, and this is just the latest in a long line of setbacks.

With depth in midfield not exactly at its strongest, the return of Cleverley against Blackburn was a major boost to Bilic’s options.

That has now been taken away from him though, leaving the Croat to currently rely on Hamza Choudhury, Leandro Bacuna, Ismael Kone and Imran Louza – another player who has had his injury issues this season and has just returned to fitness.

You have to feel sorry for Cleverley though – at the age of 33 these kinds of injuries could become more common now and if they happen more regularly, then his days could be numbered in terms of being a Watford player.