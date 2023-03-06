Watford individual offered a glimmer of hope v PNE, Bilic must consider him for a start v QPR: Opinion

With Watford having faced some tricky fixtures in recent weeks, the results Slaven Bilic and his side have achieved have been poor.

Indeed, heading into Saturday’s home clash with Preston North End, the Hornets had won just one of their last seven league matches – a record that would extend to eight games come the full time whistle, with the scoreline on the day 0-0.

It was a poor display from Watford in front of their home fans, in a game the club really could have done with a win in given they went into it already sitting outside of the Championship play-off positions.

However, after coming on at half-time during the clash, there was one, and only one, Watford player to come out of the match with any sort of credit – Colombian Yaser Asprilla.

Coming off the bench and playing on the right flank, the 19-year-old was lively, progressive and brave in possession – things that could not be said about any other Watford player on the day.

On multiple occasions Asprilla got the Hornets heading into the final third and on the attack, albeit, in the end, nobody could find an end product.

Interestingly, it was Asprilla’s first time appearing on the bench for a number of weeks.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has been absent from the club’s last five matchday squads, and having not been injured, this has presumably been a tactical decision made by Bilic – often to Hornets supporters bemusement.

However, after his performance against Preston North End on Saturday, there should be absolutely no doubts about whether or not the Colombian should be in the squad any more.

That debate is over. When fit he absolutely should be.

In fact, given just how bright he was against PNE, Bilic must seriously consider starting the 19-year-old at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon when the Hornets face QPR.

Now, whilst that may be a big jump considering he was not even in the matchday squad against Sheffield United last weekend, it is one his performance on Saturday merits.

No big players have to be dropped to make it happen, either.

As in the second half on Saturday, Ken Sema could once again be deployed at left-back in place of James Morris, which would leave the flanks available for Ismaila Sarr and Yaser Asprilla to operate on, with Joao Pedro still able to play as the number 10 through the middle.

Given Watford’s lack of spark and creativity in recent weeks, Asprilla offered a real glimmer of hope that he could provide that on Saturday and therefore, Bilic simply has to consider starting him this weekend.