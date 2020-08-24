Watford individual looking to manoeuvre high-profile move

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is looking for a move to Valencia this summer.

The 2019/20 campaign was a difficult one for Watford and after relegation the club are now facing life back in the Championship, with a number of key departures expected.

As per the Mirror’s Live Transfer Blog (24/08, 12:00), Capoue is going to be amongst those to depart the club ahead of 2020/21.

It is claimed that the 32-year-old is looking to reunite with Javi Garcia at Valencia, with agents already in discussions for the midfielder to agree a two-year deal with the Spanish outfit.

Capoue has been with Watford since July 2015, with the Hornets swooping to sign the midfielder from Tottenham.

Only 24 Premier League appearances were made for Spurs, but 151 of Capoue’s 156 Premier League appearances have come in the starting XI at Vicarage Road.

14 further appearances have come across the FA Cup and League Cup, with Capoue’s goal tally for the club standing at 14.

Last season, Capoue featured on 30 occasions in the Premier League, with the experienced midfielder registering three assists.

Ultimately, his efforts were not enough to help the Hornets avoid relegation.

The Verdict

It doesn’t appear that Capoue has a future with Watford in the Championship and he appears set on finding himself a decent move.

Valencia would be a top destination for the midfielder and it seems that the talks have begun for this transfer.

Ultimately, this was always going to be the case for Watford, who have to ensure that their squad is ready for the Championship in a couple of weeks.

