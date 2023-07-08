Watford are among a host of clubs interested in signing Barcelona youngster Chadi Riad in the summer window.

Who is Chadi Riad?

The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Catalan giants as a teenager, and he has had game time out on loan at Sabadell and for Barca’s B team over the years.

However, he was with the first-team squad for the previous campaign, although he only made one league appearance for Xavi, as a late substitute in a narrow win over Osasuna.

Obviously, there is a lot of quality ahead of Riad at Camp Nou, so it’s hard to see where his game time would come if he remains in Barcelona.

Therefore, it has been claimed by Sport, as shared by Sport Witness, that the Spanish champions are open to selling the Moroccan this summer for around the 4m euro mark, even though he still has two years left on his contract, so they are under no pressure to cash in.

And, it’s thought that the Hornets are rivalling the likes of Almeria, Andorra, Waalwijk and Gijon, but it’s stated that they are pushing harder than most to get the deal done.

Watford keen to sign Chadi Riad

This fits the sort of deal that Watford should be trying to do this summer, as Riad is a player with high potential, but he is also capable of making an impact on the team next season.

With his physicality and strength, he would appear to have the qualities that Valerien Ismael wants from a centre-back. Plus, the fact he has been with Barcelona for the past four years shows that he has technical ability.

Meanwhile, the player is reaching a critical stage of his development, and he needs to be playing football week in, week out, if he is going to deliver on that potential. So, whilst it will be tough for Riad to leave Barcelona, he will be aware it’s the right next step for his own career.

He will surely see Watford as a very attractive option as well. Ismael will be hoping to build a side that is capable of pushing for promotion, and Riad would back himself to play a part in that, and he will see it as an opportunity to eventually reach the Premier League.

How much would Chadi Riad cost Watford?

As mentioned, the update states that a €4m fee would be required to get a deal done, and that’s the sort of figure that Watford should be able to pay for a talented young defender.

Valerien Ismael and Watford could be set for an ownership change

Obviously, the Joao Pedro sale to Brighton was a significant one, and that will help fund the initial business that Ismael wants to do over the coming weeks. Plus, others have departed, and more big-money sales could happen before the deadline, with Ismaila Sarr the obvious one who could move on.

Given his age and room for development, this could turn out to be a shrewd investment for Watford, who really need to get things right in the window.

The Hornets begin their Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers on August 5.