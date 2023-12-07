Highlights Watford, along with other Championship clubs, are interested in signing striker Alfredo Morelos from Santos in January.

Morelos had a successful spell with Rangers in Scotland, but his time in Brazil has been marred by injuries and relegation.

Morelos's signing would be a risky move due to concerns about his fitness and discipline, but his goal-scoring ability could be beneficial for Watford.

Watford are among a host of clubs looking at Santos striker Alfredo Morelos, who is expected to be available in the January transfer window.

Alfredo Morelos’ career so far

The Colombian international, who has won 11 caps for his country, is best known to fans in Britain following his time in Glasgow with Rangers.

During his time at Ibrox, made 269 appearances, scoring 124 goals, which included contributing as they won the Scottish Premiership in 2021. As well as that, he was integral as they reached the Europa League final 12 months later.

So, he was a smart signing for Rangers, having joined for around £1m from HJK Helsinki, with the Finnish outfit having brought Morelos to Europe from Independiente Medellín.

Morelos’ deal with Rangers expired in the summer, and there was plenty of speculation surrounding his future, with the striker eventually agreeing a deal with Santos.

However, his time in Brazil has been forgettable, as injuries have restricted the impact he could make, whilst the side have been relegated to the second division.

Watford interested in Alfredo Morelos

Even though Morelos has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, it appears he could be on the move in January.

Related Recent Watford developments leave Valerien Ismael with big dilemma Will the Hornets boss stick with Ben Hamer between the sticks, or bring Daniel Bachmann back into the fold?

That’s after TEAMtalk revealed that Watford are ‘among several Championship clubs’ who are keen to sign the player in the New Year.

They state that there are clauses in Morelos’ contract that will allow him to depart, along with others in the Santos squad.

It’s thought that an initial loan deal could be on the table, with Watford, or any other interested club, having an option to sign Morelos for around £6m in the summer.

Alfredo Morelos would be a risky signing

Whether Morelos is the right sort of signing is open to debate, as it’s fair to say he is a divisive character.

Firstly, his recent injury record is a concern, and his general fitness was often questioned at Rangers in the past. Any January deals need to hit the ground running, so Morelos would need to prove that he can do just that before Watford sanction any signing.

Another issue with Morelos is his discipline, as he was sent off eight times during his time with Rangers.

However, his ability means it could be a risk worth taking for Watford, as he brings physicality and goals, whilst Valerien Ismael could be the manager he needs to stay focused and on track.

Valerien Ismael needs to add more firepower

After a tough start to life at Vicarage Road for Ismael, three wins in four has lifted the mood at Watford, and they are just three points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands December 7th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

The squad seem more receptive to his methods, and they play in the way that he wants.

Of course, there’s always room for improvement, and bringing in a striker is likely to be a priority for the Hornets next month.

Whilst Mileta Rajovic has settled well, scoring seven goals so far, there is a lack of depth and quality up top that needs to be addressed. Therefore, whether it’s Morelos or someone else, Watford are sure to be in the market for a new attacker.